Coroner officially names Red River plane crash victims

The recovered bodies of the two local men killed when their private plane crashed in the Red River the morning of Thursday, February 28, 2019, have been transported to Ochner LSU Health for autopsies, according to the Caddo Parish Coroners Office.
 
Although the two were identified by family members earlier, the coroner’s office made those identifications official this morning.

Richard C. Lennard, 61, of Shreveport, was pilot of the aircraft recovered late Saturday, and his passenger was 56-year-old Scott Hollis, of Bossier City, according to Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd G. Thoma.

