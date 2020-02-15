Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in crash on Cedar Creek

A man, who has not been identified, crashed his truck into a tree in south Shreveport late Thursday night after fleeing from a Caddo deputy who attempted to stop him for driving without headlights. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his car crashed into a tree during a high-speed chase late Thursday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 44-year-old Scotty L. Sepulvado was killed when his car ran off the road and struck a tree on Cedar Creek Drive near Bushnell Lane around 11:00 p.m.

It all started around 10:45 p.m. when Caddo Parish Deputy Keith Morgan first spotted the vehicle while on patrol near Colquitt and Walker Road. Morgan got behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after seeing the truck drive toward him with no headlights. Authorities say Sepulvado refused to stop, pulled in and out of traffic and opened the driver’s side door while actively fleeing from the deputy.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The incident and Sepulvado’s death remain under investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

