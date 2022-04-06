SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second of two men critically injured last week when they were hit by a car as they unloaded a motorcycle on the side of the road in south Shreveport last week has died.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 69-year-old Kerry Krews of Keithville died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was taken March 28 after he and 42-year-old Joseph L. Jones were struck by a Chevy Impala while unloading a motorcycle from the back of a Dodge Ram parked in the eastbound lane of in the 3300 block of Colquitt Road.

Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition, where Jones later died.

Police say the driver did not see the men. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.