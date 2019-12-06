Victim in southwest Shreveport shooting identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in Shreveport’s Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the coroner’s office, Shreveport police found 18-year-old Tramell K. Lewis fatally wounded by gunshots in the 9000 block of Kingston Road just before 11:30 p.m.Lewis was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation by SPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

