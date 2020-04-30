Coroner’s office: Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths rise to 120

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died in Caddo Parish from COVID-19 has risen to 120, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

That’s 10 additional deaths reported locally by the coroner’s office since Monday and 13 more than are currently reported on the Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In his latest briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edward noted that there has been an increase in coronavirus cases in several parishes over the past week, including an 11 percent increase in Caddo Parish.

The coroner’s office says the average age of those who have died in Caddo Parish is 71.4, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 96. There have been 54 black male deaths, 31 black female deaths, 21 white females and 14 white males.

The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death was on March 24.

As with all of the previously reported deaths, the coroner’s office says the latest ten deaths were all of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

