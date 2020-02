SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man who died following a shooting with Shreveport police has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

39-year-old, SanJuan Migayle Thomas, of Woodrow Street died at Ochsner LSU Health on Feb. 25.

Thomas was identified through fingerprints. The shooting is still under investigation.

