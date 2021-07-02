Coroner’s office identifies mother who drowned saving child in West Shreveport pool

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of the woman who drowned in a pool at a west Shreveport apartment complex Thursday trying to help her child who was struggling in the water.

According to the coroner’s office, 42-year-old Kimberly Lope, 42, got into the pool at the Olde Salem Apartments on Buncombe Road at around 2:50 p.m. to help her son, who was struggling to stay afloat. According to reports, the child was rescued, but Lope never re-emerged. She was pulled from the pool and taken to Willis-Knighton South hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.