SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council approved a resolution Tuesday supporting the development of passenger rail service that would run from Fort Worth through Shreveport to Atlanta, Ga along the I-20 corridor.

Shreveport has not had passenger rail service since the Kansas City, Shreveport & Gulf Terminal Company ended stops at the old Union Station in 1969.

In 2006, Caddo Commissioner Roy Burrell, then a state representative, worked with lawmakers in Louisiana and neighboring states to revive passenger rail service, to no avail. Burrell, along with Christine Anderson and Judge Richard Anderson of Marshall, secured money for various studies and needs-based assessments to determine if Shreveport should be connected to other major metros through the passenger rail corridor.

Supporters are optimistic that the billions made available in the Biden administration’s infrastructure push could finally make the long-sought connection between Fort Worth and Atlanta a reality.

“To be successful we had to build a multi-state coalition,” Anderson said. “What we had been doing in the past prepared us for what we’re doing today.”

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to travel to Washington, D.C. next week to meet with the Department of Transportation.