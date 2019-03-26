Council debates airport appointments

Most of Shreveport city council believes Mayor Adrian Perkins has to slow his roll on the airport appointments he hopes to make.

“The mayor is empowered to appoint or remove the City of Shreveport appointees from the Port, with or without cause,” read District D representative Grayson Boucher from a pass Attorney General’s opinion on mayoral appointments. “…where the removal is confirmed by the city council.”

Mayor Perkins is hoping to replace board members Margaret Sheehee, Dr. Mary Jackson and Chairman Waynette Ballengee. He believes he has to replace them soon so a new board can pick the airport’s next permanent director.

“We need to find leadership for the airport,” Perkins said. “That airport board has to cover, they have to appoint an airport director.”

Councilmen, including Boucher and District A rep. Willie Bradford say they will await Attorney General Jeff Landry’s opinion on the matter. Bradford, specifically believes the city could leave itself open to a lawsuit.

