Council meets to evaluate Caddo schools

Transformation Next will now be helping Caddo Parish schools not only prepare for the school year, but to increase yearly test scores.

“We have so many schools that are performing well, but there are some that we are concerned about,” said Caddo School Superintendent Theodus Goree. “We see this Transformation Next partnership as a way to continue to address the concerns that we have in some of our schools. Many of them being our schools of high poverty and generally high minority population.”

Seventy-five percent of children in Caddo Parish are socially-economically disadvantaged, according to Chief Academic Officer Keith Burton. Fourteen schools are being targeted for academic help and the council plans on being together for the next seven years.

The council is hoping that every child, not just ones at schools who have good academic standing are able to receive the best education.