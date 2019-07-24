Council revises and approves policing resolution for District F

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- During the Shreveport City Council meeting, frustrations boil over. “I just want more clarity,” Steffon Jones, Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association VP.

People demand answers from Councilman James Green about a proposal to declare a state of emergency in District F. Calling on city, parish and state police to crack down on crime.

“Let’s not stir up any type of unnecessary fear within the community because now we have folks going what going on I don’t know it was that bad,” said Jones.

Green says from January 2018 to June of this year his district has seen 19 homicides, 54 rapes, more than 700 home and business burglaries and several other violent crimes.

“I don’t know how they made it so I was calling in the national guard, but I do have a plan,” said Councilman James Green, District F.

The council decided to revise the proposal no longer declaring a state of emergency, but asking the police chief to increase police presence in the district.

“We want to be better. We’re trying to be better. We need you all to listen to what we have to say,” said Jones.

Several people asked the council to postpone the vote and meet with residents for input, but instead, the council voted in favor of the revised resolution.

“Now I will have community meetings and the citizens of district F will have their input,” said Green.