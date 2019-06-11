Council set to make decision on sagging pants ordinance

Dozens of people filled government plaza for the Shreveport City Council meeting today. And discussions over the city’s sagging pants ordinance continue.



The council is reviewing several items on the agenda, but the topic on everyone’s minds is the saggy pants ordinance.

Several people stepped up to the podium to discuss their concerns about the ordinance.

Some for and others against the repeal of the ban. Which makes it illegal to wear pants below the waist.

Several people believe the ordinance unfairly targets African Americans. While others believe the ordinance was put in place for a reason and should stand.



“There’s a need for accountability and when we as a city begin to accept things as oppose to holding people accountable for their appearance then I think we’re making a big mistake,” said Billy Roywayne, Resident.

“It is being deemed as unconstitutional because it is discriminatory and that we already have laws in place for indecency. We do not need additional laws when we already have them on the books,” said Levette Fuller, Councilmember

Earlier this year Anthony Childs was involved in a shootout with police after being stopped for sagging pants. The death of Childs led council woman Fuller to want to repeal the ban.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.