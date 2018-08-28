Council votes for annexation again

TEXARKANA, Tx - It's been a bitter battle between some Bowie County residents and Texarkana, Texas city leaders - whether to annex some areas to grow the city.

Monday night, the mayor had to cast a tie-breaking vote to annex an area known as study area six, which is located on either side of Richmond Road. His vote came after the council voted 3-3 on the agenda item. The land is comprised of twenty-three acres.

Several residents who attended the meeting left after the vote, visibly upset. Resident Juli Akin said she will be forced from her home because of the higher city taxes. "We'll have to sell what is our home place, where all our memories have been made, the children were raised, everything's been paid for by my parents for years and years and the city's gonna end up taking it," she said.

The council voted two weeks ago to annex five other pieces of land.