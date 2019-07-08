Councilman submits resolution to dedicate street to gun violence victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport city councilman is hoping to dedicate a street in Sunset Acres in memory of a 2017 shooting victim whose killer has never been found.



Benjamin Joseph Finney Jr., 19, was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting when traveling near the intersection of Jewella and Hollywood Avenues on July 1, 2017. Also injured in the shooting was Christopher Hayes, who survived his injuries.



Councilman James Green has submitted a resolution to dedicate the 6600 Block of Canal Boulevard to Finney, for consideration of the full council.



The resolution outlines Finney’s high school 3.5 GPA, his childhood and high school sports careers, names his survivors and mentions an “In Loving Memory Of” ceremony slated to be held July 21, 2019 at Sunset Acres Park, in memory of Finney and all victims of gun violence.



The formal resolution would dedicate “the 6600 West Canal Boulevard between Despot Road and Amherst Street in honor of Benjamin J. Finney Jr.”



Finney’s killer has not been apprehended, though an arrest was made two months after the shooting.



The suspect, however, was released from custody after charges were dismissed after a grand jury failed to hand down an indictment.

