Councilman Willie Bradford is stepping down from Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford announces his retirement during Tuesday’s council meeting. Bradford says his retirement is effective April 30th.

Bradford told the council Tuesday would be his last meeting as a member of city council.

Bradford was first elected in 2014 to the District A seat following a runoff against incumbent Rose Wilson-McCulloch. He won a second term in 2018.

District A includes the Dr. Martin Luther King, Allendale and Lakeside neighborhoods.