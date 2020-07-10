Councilwoman to address community concerns about policing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport City Councilwoman is planning a special press conference to address police reform.

LeVette Fuller, who represents District B, will hold the event at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13 on the steps outside of Government Plaza at 505 Travis St.

Council members Tabatha Taylor of District A , James Green of District F, and Jerry Bowman of District G will join Fuller at the press conference.

Fuller will provide updates on the City Council’s ongoing plans for police reform and on her own response to community concerns about policing in Shreveport in the wake of recent local incidents.

Fuller supported the Council’s recent resolution establishing a task force to address

police reform through public meetings and hearings, but has also stressed the need for a rigorous and comprehensive inquiry into the SPD’s practices and patterns in order to identify concrete, actionable steps toward change.

Fuller said, “I have spent the past few weeks engaged in crucial conversations and in careful thought about the next steps that we must take to improve our police department and better protect and serve all members of our community. I know that many of our fellow citizens are frustrated and fearful right now, but at the same time I have been inspired by their resilience, their commitment to justice, and their faith in progress and reform. I will be urging my colleagues on the Council to fully acknowledge the concerns of our citizens and affirm their right to be served a police department that is transparent, just, and responsive to the needs of the entire community.”

