Counselor encourages neighbors to resolve conflicts with words, not weapons

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four homicides in less than two months is a statistic causing some concern in Bossier City.

That’s why a Bossier City counseling service is taking to the streets and reaching out to one of the neighborhoods impacted.

“It’s a lot of kids out here in this community,” said Alex T. Ray, a mental health specialist. “They need that asistance.”

Ray is bringing his Source of Solutions Counseling Service to the Scott-Dickerson housing complex.

“There’s a lot of single parents out here and I feel like if they had that extra help, that extra support, change will come here in this community,” said Ray.

“These are great kids, they just need more positive role models,” said Galana Williams, a parent. “That’s all.”

This community is where Ray said his cousin, 18-year-old Trevion Miles, was arrested earlier this week for shooting 18-year-old Xavier Jackson outside an apartment.

“I got fired up to come out here in this community to put a stop to this,” Ray said. “Because that would’ve never happened if he would’ve had that guidance, that mentor that was needed.”

The increased violence is a concern to neighbors.

“The past couple of nights, I couldn’t sleep,” said Jamie Smith, a parent. “It’s hitting home everyday. Hitting closer to home, I’m gonna say that, every day. It’s getting scarier.”

The outreach effort is looking to help people resolve conflicts with words instead of weapons.

“Getting more teens, and basically everybody, to talk about what they’ve been through,” said Smith. “How they overcame it, just talking. Communication. Communication is big.”

Ray said if a child stops communicating or shows a change in behavior, it may be a sign there’s a larger problem. He said that’s the time to reach out to a mental health professional.

Source of Solutions Counseling Service is located at 2285 Benton Rd., Ste. D-103 in Bossier City. You can reach them at (318) 584-7197.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.