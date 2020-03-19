Counselors helping with stress associated with coronavirus fears

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One aspect of covering the coronavirus pandemic is how it’s effecting people’s mental health.

Counselors at Pelican Bayou off Mansfield Road in Shreveport are working to calm tension associated with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Especially the stress of being around others and taking the virus home to a sick or elderly loved one.

“It has had a huge increase as far as the families, children, everyone is just in a panic mode what am i going to do, what can we can we do to continue services,” said Ronda Johnson, Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency office manager.

It’s hard to not panic which Johnson said you need to think through it and be proactive.

“Continue on with your daily routine. Continue the increase of washing your hands, keeping distance from others,” Johnson said.

Their daily routines have changed and they’re taking the temperatures of every employee and client before they enter.

“If a client is actually sick we will not go into the home to provide services. But we will be able to keep in contact with them to make sure they’re able to manage the huge adjustment going on,” Johnson said.

They’re also using technology to connect with clients at home.

“We do have tele-med with our licensed LPCs’ and LCSUs’ so they can reach someone live no matter what time it is,” said Shawanda Martin, Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency regional director.

They have a crisis hotline they encourage you to call if you feel panicked or stressed. The hotline number is 318-773-9771.