CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A tornado hit Blanchard Tuesday night, residents in one neighborhood said they are not surprised at the damage it’s costing homeowners, they call their area dangerous and blame management.

On the night of April 9, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an elderly man died after a tree fell on his home at the Countryaire Mobile Home Park. It’s the same park where a couple lost their home after a large tree crashed on it right above their daughter’s bedroom during a storm late Tuesday night.

Several residents tell us dead trees cover the property and they feel more will continue to fall on their homes.

“It’s a hazard. I mean there’s kids who live in this trailer park,” said James King, Countryaire Mobile Home Park resident.

King said the park is being neglected under its new owner.

“She lives in California. She doesn’t care about the tenants here. That woman could care less. She’s not worried about this, but what she doesn’t realize is a family lost their home,” King said.

He said the neglect extends beyond tree maintenance.

“They’re worried about money. They’re not worried about the people living here. I mean, look at the roads,” King said.

Many of the residents rent the lots but own their homes. We spoke to maintenance workers on site who said they’re doing what they can to clean up and have begun removing limbs. Members of the news crew did see a maintenance worker taking photos of the couple’s home.

We spoke with the owner of the Countryaire Mobile Home Park, Aneta Michenaud, who said she is aware of the damage and they have cleared about 30 trees so far this year and will continue to clear more. She said she’s doing what she can to keep residents safe and understands their concerns.