Couple killed in Blanchard house fire identified

(Photo courtesy: Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Blanchard couple killed in a house fire the day after Christmas has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Tanna Quackenbush, 62, and Michael Quackenbush, 63, died in the fire that consumed their home on North Market Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find the home in flames, and later located their bodies inside near the front door.

Michael Quackenbush was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, according to the coroner’s office. Tanna Quackenbush’s identity is presumptive pending scientific identification.

Autopsies have been ordered.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

