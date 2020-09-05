Coushatta under Boil Advisory following Saturday power outage

COUSHATTA, La. The Fairview-Union Water System has issued a Boil Advisory after a power outage led to a loss of pressure in its distribution system Saturday.

The Boil Advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the Water System after it has been tested for microbiological quality and deemed safe by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) fullminute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

