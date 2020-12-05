COVID-19 and schools: Marshall ISD working to overcome challenges posed by pandemic

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With the first semester of the school year coming to an end, schools are preparing for what lies ahead in the year’s second half.

Marshall ISD is continuing with plans they put in place four months ago.

“We’re doing everything that we can to keep our students safe, we’re doing everything we can to keep our employees safe,” said Superintendent Jerry Gibson.

“We’re constantly, doing tracing when students or employees have tested positive, so there has been a lot of quarantining, been more quarantining than there has been an actual positive test.”

And all the quarantining has also thrown off student’s schedules.

“So that’s been the greatest challenge making sure we get all our classes covered at all times.”

And Gibson says they want the school to look as normal as possible, but that isn’t happening due to social distancing and mask-wearing.

“Class changes secondary are smaller, they change usually by grade levels and instead of what might be three or four lunches, a,b,c,d, they’re having to do more lunches because you want to have the social distancing even in the cafeterias. Of course, students are wearing masks and they are doing the things that they need to do. We have been pleased with the number of students and or employees that have tested positive those numbers have been low.”

In fact, the district says less than one percent of students and faculty have tested positive.

And Gibson says it is because they stuck to the plan they created over the summer.

“We try not to panic. We have a system that we put in place back in July and August. We began to write a re-entry program, what we do whenever there is a possible positive or when there is a positive, and all we have done, we followed the plan.”

Now, all students are back to in-person learning and the superintendent says it for two reasons.

“The decision that we made was based on the data that we had two pieces of data. One, the academic progress, and two, the number of students or employees that were testing positive. And those numbers did not warrant for us to continue to be virtual-only.”

Going into the second half of the school year, they say they are going to continue with in-person learning for all students. The only way a student switch to virtual learning is if they are medically excused.

“We started doing face-to-face only this last six weeks, this current six weeks, which is the third six weeks, and our plan right now is continue to what we are doing.”

They also plan to continue with social distancing and mask-wearing along with temperature checks when coming to school and on buses.

“We moved that inside, but we are doing a different type of screening now and we’re asking the students if you had any symptoms are you symptomatic, have you run a fever, check yes or no.”

A month ago, the district also set up a testing center for all students and school employees.

“We have a rapid test, a rapid response test that they go to a certain room, an isolated room, we have a nurse or two that have been trained and they will do the testing so that we can find out if they are COVID positive, or if they are COVID negative.”

They say the COVID testing program is right at 98% accuracy.