COVID-19 antibody tests available at Willis-Knighton Quick Care

An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Willis-Knighton Quick Care is now offering antibody tests to anyone in Shreveport-Bossier who believes they may have had COVID-19 in the past six months.

The test, a highly reliable immunoassay test that is authorized under Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, determines if someone has been infected with coronavirus and recovered.

Healthcare workers take a sample of a patient’s blood and look for the presence of antibodies, specific proteins made in response to infections.

It is unclear at this time whether antibodies in the blood will provide potential immunity against future COVID-19 infection. Testing should occur within six months of infection or at least two weeks after all symptoms have disappeared.

Antibody testing, with next day results, is available during regular Quick Care hours between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations:

Quick Care Pierremont, 1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Quick Care South, 2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Quick Care Forbing, 9460 Ellerbe Rd., Suite 140

Quick Care Bossier, 2300 Hospital Dr.

The test costs $175 and most insurance plans are accepted.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.