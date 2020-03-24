COVID-19 case confirmed at Barksdale Air Force Base

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– A coronavirus case has been confirmed on Barksdale Air Force Base.

According to a statement from Barksdale public affairs Monday night, the member is active duty and all individuals that had close contact with the member have been notified and are currently at home on self-quarantine and are asymptomatic.”

“Team Barksdale leadership is actively monitoring the situation, working closely with our community partners and are committed to keeping the public as healthy and informed as possible,” read the statement confirming the case. “The Barksdale Public Health Department closely tracks and monitors anyone at increased risk for COVID-19 from recent travel or exposures and ensures all members remain home for 14 days. Additionally, any military member with a pending test for COVID-19 should remain at home until the test results are confirmed.”

BAFB leadership confirmed possible cases of coronavirus were under investigation last week and declared a public health emergency as a result.

To ensure mission success and to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, the installation is focusing on clean workstations and good hygiene as a crucial step in halting the spread of disease and germs. Airmen, their families, and civilians should regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit contact with those who have been sick, and avoid large public gatherings. The DoD and Barksdale AFB will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for these access restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. For the latest base specific information on COVID-19, visit the Barksdale AFB website at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/COVID-19-BAFB/

