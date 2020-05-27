COVID-19 changes Shreveport City Court traffic citation procedure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Court has made changes to the way it handles traffic citations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court recognizes the many challenges the pandemic has caused for the citizens and has adopted changes to court schedules and business practices regarding traffic citations.

Beginning immediately, law enforcement issuing traffic citations within the jurisdiction of

Shreveport City Court will now provide citizens with a date approximately three months after the

violation date.

That date will no longer be a court date, but a deadline by which the citizen must address their traffic citation with the court.

Citizens will have the following options to handle that citation prior to the deadline date:

Citizens may pay the fine and cost of the violation in full without appearing in court. This can be done online, 24 hours a day at www.shreveportlatix.com or appear in person at the violation bureau at Shreveport City Court between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citizens who wish to contest their citation at trial MUST call Shreveport City Court at (318) 673-5830 to schedule a court date. The citizen will be given options to select a Monday morning, Friday morning and Friday afternoon as a court date.

Citizens who do not wish to contest their citations at trial or who are cited for a violation deemed COURT MANDATORY, as listed on the back of the citation, may attend any night court session any Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Shreveport City Court beginning July 6. No trials will be held during night court sessions.

Citizens who received a citation with a court date which is on or after July 1, that date is no

longer a court appearance date. It is now the deadline date by which citizens must address the

citation with the court using the options listed above.

For citizens who fail to pay the citation or schedule a court date by the deadline date on the

citation, a warrant may be issued for their arrest.

