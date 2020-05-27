1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Abbott briefing on COVID-19 in Texas Gov. Hutchinson update in Jonesboro on Wednesday regarding Arkansas’s response to COVID-19
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 changes Shreveport City Court traffic citation procedure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Court has made changes to the way it handles traffic citations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court recognizes the many challenges the pandemic has caused for the citizens and has adopted changes to court schedules and business practices regarding traffic citations.

Beginning immediately, law enforcement issuing traffic citations within the jurisdiction of
Shreveport City Court will now provide citizens with a date approximately three months after the
violation date.

That date will no longer be a court date, but a deadline by which the citizen must address their traffic citation with the court.

Citizens will have the following options to handle that citation prior to the deadline date:

  • Citizens may pay the fine and cost of the violation in full without appearing in court. This can be done online, 24 hours a day at www.shreveportlatix.com or appear in person at the violation bureau at Shreveport City Court between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
  • Citizens who wish to contest their citation at trial MUST call Shreveport City Court at (318) 673-5830 to schedule a court date. The citizen will be given options to select a Monday morning, Friday morning and Friday afternoon as a court date.
  • Citizens who do not wish to contest their citations at trial or who are cited for a violation deemed COURT MANDATORY, as listed on the back of the citation, may attend any night court session any Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Shreveport City Court beginning July 6. No trials will be held during night court sessions.

Citizens who received a citation with a court date which is on or after July 1, that date is no
longer a court appearance date. It is now the deadline date by which citizens must address the
citation with the court using the options listed above.

For citizens who fail to pay the citation or schedule a court date by the deadline date on the
citation, a warrant may be issued for their arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss