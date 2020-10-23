COVID-19 concerns prompt safety precautions for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Halloween approaches, COVID-19 concerns are heightened as previous holidays have created spikes in COVID cases in our area. Dr. Martha Whyte wants people to take safety precautions when celebrating the holiday.

“We want people to be able to have fun, but we also don’t want to completely let our guard down around holidays, because we will pay for it a few weeks down the line,” said Region 7 Public Health Director, Dr. Martha Whyte.

Many people and places are coming up with new ways to celebrate Halloween.

Radio personality Willie “Scooter” Burton and his team have created a drive-through Halloween experience for kids and their families called the “Tunnel of Terror.”

“It’s safe and fun at the same time our kids get to enjoy a Halloween environment, get to drive through a tunnel. It’s actually something they probably never did, so it’s giving them a new experience this Halloween,” said Burton.

They’ll be handing out candy in a creative way as they observe social distancing rules.

“We even have some cool little skeleton hands that we are going to use to give people something, give people the candy and school supplies so that we aren’t touching anybody and it’s contactless.”

Social distancing is what Dr. Whyte wants people to continue to follow this Halloween when celebrating in the neighborhoods and handing out candy.

“Think about maybe some small sacks that they can just grab and go. And try to make sure they are social distancing when they come to your door.”

And also remember to follow mask guidelines when trick-or-treating. The mask can be part of your costume.

“Or if that doesn’t cover both your nose and mouth, make sure you wear a mask underneath.”

Whyte says following these guidelines will slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen spikes in COVID cases after large gathering for holidays already.”

That’s one thing Burton wants to make sure doesn’t happen as his team works to put on a scary good time this weekend.

“That we keep in mind that we want to have fun, while we want to congregate and be around each other and we still have to use our pandemic sense, so to say, and be safe,” Burton said.

The “Tunnel of Terror” will be held on Saturday, October 24, at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds from 6 pm – 8 pm.

