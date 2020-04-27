COVID-19 death count reaches 110 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The coronavirus has now claimed the lives of 9 more residents in Caddo Parish.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 110 people have died from COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 26.
The first Caddo Parish COVID-19 death occurred March 24.
Age of residents:
- Average age – just under 70
- Youngest age – 22
- Oldest – 96
Race of residents:
- Black males – 50
- Black females – 30
- White females – 17
- White males – 13
All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.
