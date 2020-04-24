COVID-19 deaths top 100 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 100 people have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 101 residents who have died from the novel coronavirus as of Friday, April 24.
The first Caddo Parish COVID-19 death occurred March 24.
Age of residents:
- Average age – 70.5
- Youngest age – 22
- Oldest – 96
Race of residents:
- Black males – 44
- Black females – 29
- White females – 16
- White males – 12
All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.