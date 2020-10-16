COVID-19 deaths up by 5 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Five more people have died from the coronavirus in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the tally now is 363, with 10 of those deaths to date in October.

The first Caddo Parish COVID-10 death occurred March 24 with peak deaths 111 for the month of April 2020.

The average age of decedents decreased to 73.2, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 225, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older.

There have been 128 black male deaths, 98 black female deaths, 65 white females, 71 white males and one Hispanic male.

The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests.

Here are the monthly coronavirus deaths in Caddo Parish:

March – 10

April -111

May – 81

June – 40

July – 41

August – 44

September – 26

All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

