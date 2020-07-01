COVID-19 forces two Shreveport eateries to shut down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport restaurants have closed their doors due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Frank’s Pizza Napoletana shut down its location on 6950 Fern Ave. after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees at Frank’s will be required to get tested and must be negative for the coronavirus before returning to work.

Meanwhile, Ki’ Mexico has decided to take precautions and close its restaurant on 3839 Gilbert Dr. due to the rapid increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

