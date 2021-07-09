COVID-19 outbreak hits Minden, mayor makes video after major spike in cases

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A COVID-19 outbreak has hit Minden and the mayor is taking steps to help stop the spread in his community.

Mayor Terry Gardner recently made a video making residents aware of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Gardner said there are two Minden churches that have a high number of positive cases.

Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 Director Dr. Martha Whyte, who asked Mayor Gardner to make the video, recently met with several Webster Parish leaders to discuss the cluster of COVID cases that have surfaced in Minden over the last week.

Dr. Whyte said some of the people who tested positive had been vaccinated, however, about 35 to 40 percent of people who tested positive had not received their vaccine.

Whyte believes these cases may be caused by the Delta variant which is very contagious and spreads quickly.

Whyte is also asking that everyone get the COVID vaccine and for those who are not vaccinated she is asking them to wear their masks especially when they are around large groups of people.

Gardner said residents should practice social distancing, avoid large crowds and wash their hands frequently.

The mayor is also encouraging people to wear their masks when they go into certain businesses.