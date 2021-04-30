COVID-19 pandemic rental assistance information, signup session offered in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you are having trouble paying your rent due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic you may be eligible for financial assistance.

You can learn more about the relief under the state of Louisiana’s U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program and apply for assistance at next week’s information and mobile signup session.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 in rooms 202 and 204 at the Bossier Parish Health Unit on 3022 Old Minden Rd. in Bossier City.

Glynn E. Price Jr., the program’s Outreach Specialist for North West and North Central Louisiana, provides outreach services for Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville, Natchitoches, and Sabine parishes.

On April 21 Price presented facts of the program to members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury during their meeting.

Price said, “We will have a presentation with voice-over looping in the media room for people to listen while we are helping assist other applicants individually. We will be answering questions and our team in Baton Rouge will be on call so we can have additional help in case we have a large number of persons present.”

Price said the program’s funding allows Louisiana the opportunity to serve more people and to expand the rental benefit for those in need by paying past-due rent for current tenants back to April 2020 and up to three months forward.

In January 2021, The U.S. Treasury provided $161 million in additional funding to Louisiana for emergency rental assistance to help meet the needs of renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price added, “We will be giving valuable information and hands-on assistance to those who attend this event. We would encourage both renters and landlords who are facing difficulties caused by unpaid rents during the COVID 19 pandemic to attend.”

To learn more, or to apply for the State Program, renters and landlords in the 57 program parishes can visitwww.LAStateRent.com. If you need additional help with your application (877) 459-6555.