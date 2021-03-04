COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be offered in Minden next week

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered next week to residents in the Minden area.
Minden Medical Center will hold a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at its facility on 1 Medical Plaza Pl.
The purpose of this clinic is only for the first dose of the vaccine. Second doses can’t be given at this clinic if the first dose of the vaccine was received at another location.
Registration is now open for those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and eligible under Louisiana’s current vaccine guidelines. Due to limited appointment and vaccine availability, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit https://vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com/. You can also call (318) 382-8282 to register over the phone.
Anyone interested in registering must be a Louisiana resident and meet the current COVID-19 vaccination eligibility criteria set by the Louisiana Department of Health, which includes:
- Persons age 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff – Behavioral health providers and staff, Urgent care clinic providers and staff, Community care providers and staff, Dental providers, and staff
- Professional home care providers, including hospice workers, and home care recipients – including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies
- American Sign Language and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel – Lab staff, Mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, Pharmacy staff
- Schools of allied health students, residents, and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on-site in K-12 or daycare
- All pregnant persons (any age)
- People between the ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19”
Anyone with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions is advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form before their appointment to receive the vaccine:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)
- Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Minden Medical Center plans to hold vaccine clinics every week. Future dates and times will be shared as they become available on the website at vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com.
