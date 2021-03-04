COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be offered in Minden next week

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered next week to residents in the Minden area.

Minden Medical Center will hold a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at its facility on 1 Medical Plaza Pl.

The purpose of this clinic is only for the first dose of the vaccine. Second doses can’t be given at this clinic if the first dose of the vaccine was received at another location.

Registration is now open for those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and eligible under Louisiana’s current vaccine guidelines. Due to limited appointment and vaccine availability, pre-registration is required.

To register, visit https://vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com/. You can also call (318) 382-8282 to register over the phone.

Anyone interested in registering must be a Louisiana resident and meet the current COVID-19 vaccination eligibility criteria set by the Louisiana Department of Health, which includes:

Persons age 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff – Behavioral health providers and staff, Urgent care clinic providers and staff, Community care providers and staff, Dental providers, and staff

Professional home care providers, including hospice workers, and home care recipients – including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies

American Sign Language and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel – Lab staff, Mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, Pharmacy staff

Schools of allied health students, residents, and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on-site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons (any age)

People between the ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19”

Anyone with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions is advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form before their appointment to receive the vaccine:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)

Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Minden Medical Center plans to hold vaccine clinics every week. Future dates and times will be shared as they become available on the website at vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com.