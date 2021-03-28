COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be offered in Minden this week

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered this week to residents in the Minden area.

Minden Medical Center will hold a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday 11 at its facility on 1 Medical Plaza Pl.

The purpose of this clinic is only for the first dose of the Moderna VOVID-19 vaccine. Registration for this vaccine clinic is open to anyone age 16 and older per the updated Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines that goes into effect Monday.

Registration is now open for those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and eligible under Louisiana’s current vaccine guidelines. Due to limited appointment and vaccine availability, pre-registration is required.

To register, visit https://vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com/. You can also call (318) 382-8282 to register over the phone.