COVID-19 vaccinations offered at multiple locations this week in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week at several locations around Shreveport-Bossier.

According to LSUHS, the vaccine will be given to the public at multiple locations including the LSUHS North Campus. The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats will also be providing vaccine opportunities for students and staff of participating Caddo and Bossier high schools. While vaccine offerings within schools are closed to the public, more information may be provided upon request.

COVID-19 vacccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – (Former Chevyland dealership)

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Monday – Saturday, May 24 – May 29, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Providence House

814 Cotton St., Shreveport

Monday, May 24, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Louisiana Downs Parking Lot

8000 E Texas St., Bossier City

Friday, May 28, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Wesley Chapel CME

6018 Hwy 80, Princeton

Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

New Hill CME

8725 Spring Ridge, Keithville

Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Booker’s Memorial

245 Booker-New Bethel Rd., Benton

Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu to ensure a signed consent form is completed. Any minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.

Vaccine eligibility includes all Louisiana residents AND those from out-of-state, who are 12 years of age and up. Those ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

LSU Health Shreveport will also be assisting local pediatric clinics to provide the Pfizer vaccine for their patients. Clinic coordinators should contact Dr. John Vanchiere for more information.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

You should bring your ID and insurance information with you to the vaccination site. If you meet all qualifications but don’t have insurance you will still eligible to receive the vaccine. While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.