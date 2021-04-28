The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered this weekend at Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine it will be offered this weekend at a church in Shreveport.

The Louisiana State Department of Health along with Together Louisiana will provide vaccinations at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on 1666 Alston St. at the following times:

  • Friday, April 30 – 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 1 – 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be adminstered by David Raines Community Health at the site.

To schedule your free vaccination call (318) 227-3354. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information, visit https://covidvaccine.la.gov.

