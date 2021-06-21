COVID-19 vaccine and testing offered at Shreveport churches, apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will be provided this week at multiple churches and apartments around Shreveport.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:

MONDAY – FRIDAY (June 21 – June 25)

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

– 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport (Former Chevyland dealership)

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

MONDAY, June 21

Christ the King – 6136 LA-3., Benton

– 6136 LA-3., Benton 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

THURSDAY, June 24

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E Texas St., Bossier City

– 8000 E Texas St., Bossier City 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Greenwood Terrace Apartments – 4619 Luciana Cir., Shreveport

– 4619 Luciana Cir., Shreveport 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, June 25

Booker T. Washington Rehabilitation Center – 7605 Line Ave., Shreveport

– 7605 Line Ave., Shreveport 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Hollywood Heights Apartments – 5000 Armstrong Pl., Shreveport

– 5000 Armstrong Pl., Shreveport 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, June 26

LP Vaughn Elementary & Middle School – 1500 Gold St., Natchitoches

– 1500 Gold St., Natchitoches 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

M.R. Weaver Elementary – 520 Par Rd. 508, Natchitoches

– 520 Par Rd. 508, Natchitoches 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 27

St. George Greek Orthodox Church – 1719 Creswell Ave., Shreveport

– 1719 Creswell Ave., Shreveport 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Cathedral of St. John Berchmans – 939 Jordan St., Shreveport

– 939 Jordan St., Shreveport 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport

– 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

You should bring your ID and insurance information when you arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those who don’t have insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

If you need an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, you should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive test results through email within 72 hours.

LSUHS is offering COVID testing at the following dates and times:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport – (Former Chevyland dealership)

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results the next day through email

Asbury United Methodist Church

3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Mondays

1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

Thursdays

9 a.m. until 12 p.m.