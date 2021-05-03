COVID-19 vaccine clinics provided this week in Bossier, Caddo Parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine multiple vaccination clinics will be offered this week in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 7 will be offered at the following times and locations:
LSUHSC North (Old Chevyland)
- 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- May 3-7
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Please register here
Old Walmart Parking Lot
- 1043 Washington St., Mansfield
- May 3
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Please register here
Booker T. Washington High School
- 2104 Milam St., Shreveport
- May 3
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Caddo Magnet High School
- 1601 Viking Dr., Shreveport
- May 3
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
- May 4
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Please register here
Woodlawn High School
- 7340 Wyngate Blvd., Shreveport
- May 4
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Southwood High School
- 9000 Walker Rd., Shreveport
- May 4
- 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Captain Shreve High School
- 6115 E. Kings Hwy., Shreveport
- May 5
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Huntington High School
- 6801 Rasberry Lane, Shreveport
- May 5
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Green Oaks High School
- 2550 Thomas Howard Dr., Shreveport
- May 6
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Northwood High School
- 5939 Old Morningsport Rd., Shreveport
- May 6
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
North Caddo High School
- 201 Airport Dr., Vivian
- May 6
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Please register here – Parental Consent Required
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs
- 8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City
- May 7 – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Please register here
Wesley Chapel Christian Methodist
- 6018 US 80, Princeton
- May 8 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Please register here
New Hill CME Church
- 8725 Springridge – Texas Line Rd., Keithville
- May 8
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Please register here
Booker’s Memorial CME Church
- 245 New Bethel Rd., Benton
- May 8
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Please register here
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- 3710 Hudson Ave., Shreveport
- May 8
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Please register here
Residents who need assistance call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (855) 453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.