COVID-19 vaccine clinics provided this week in Bossier, Caddo Parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine multiple vaccination clinics will be offered this week in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 7 will be offered at the following times and locations:

LSUHSC North (Old Chevyland)

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

May 3-7

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Please register here

Old Walmart Parking Lot

1043 Washington St., Mansfield

May 3

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Please register here

Booker T. Washington High School

2104 Milam St., Shreveport

May 3

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Caddo Magnet High School

1601 Viking Dr., Shreveport

May 3

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

May 4

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Please register here

Woodlawn High School

7340 Wyngate Blvd., Shreveport

May 4

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Southwood High School

9000 Walker Rd., Shreveport

May 4

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Captain Shreve High School

6115 E. Kings Hwy., Shreveport

May 5

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Huntington High School

6801 Rasberry Lane, Shreveport

May 5

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Green Oaks High School

2550 Thomas Howard Dr., Shreveport

May 6

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Northwood High School

5939 Old Morningsport Rd., Shreveport

May 6

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

North Caddo High School

201 Airport Dr., Vivian

May 6

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City

May 7 – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Please register here

Wesley Chapel Christian Methodist

6018 US 80, Princeton

May 8 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Please register here

New Hill CME Church

8725 Springridge – Texas Line Rd., Keithville

May 8

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Please register here

Booker’s Memorial CME Church

245 New Bethel Rd., Benton

May 8

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Please register here

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3710 Hudson Ave., Shreveport

May 8

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Please register here

Residents who need assistance call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (855) 453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.