The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

COVID-19 vaccine clinics provided this week in Bossier, Caddo Parishes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, 2021, at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine multiple vaccination clinics will be offered this week in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Region 7 will be offered at the following times and locations:

LSUHSC North (Old Chevyland)

Old Walmart Parking Lot

Booker T. Washington High School

Caddo Magnet High School

Galilee Baptist Church

Woodlawn High School

Southwood High School

Captain Shreve High School

  • 6115 E. Kings Hwy., Shreveport
  • May 5
  • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Huntington High School

Green Oaks High School

  • 2550 Thomas Howard Dr., Shreveport
  • May 6
  • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Please register here – Parental Consent Required

Northwood High School

  • 5939 Old Morningsport Rd., Shreveport
  • May 6
  • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Please register here – Parental Consent Required

North Caddo High School

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

Wesley Chapel Christian Methodist

New Hill CME Church

Booker’s Memorial CME Church

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

Residents who need assistance call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (855) 453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Additional events and providers can be found at covidvaccine.la.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss