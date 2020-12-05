COVID-19 vaccine coming to CHRISTUS hospitals soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — On the week of December 14, the Pfizer vaccine will be arriving at CHRISTUS hospitals.

Hospital officials say they have been ensured by the federal government they will receive an equal amount for two rounds of vaccinations.

“We will not mandate the vaccine for our staff, but we want to provide them with the best information on all of the vaccines,” Clinical Ancillary Services Vice President Dave Benner.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in two doses.

“It is very much in line where you receive a certain amount and came back several weeks later to receive the second vaccine,” said Dr. Steen Trawick.

Through lengthy clinical trials and research, Dr. Trawick has confidence in the vaccine. However, as with any vaccine, there are side effects that can include low-grade fever, a little bit of pain, and redness, just like a flu shot.

Health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. For the general public, it may be months before it comes available. Health officials say we must continue to follow COVID protocols. Vice President Dave Benner is very proud of the success so far in creating a vaccine sop quickly.

“I am very pleased where we have come in ten months,” said Benner.