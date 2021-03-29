COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 16 & older at Ochsner LSU Health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is now scheduling appointments for those 16 and older who want the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are required to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those who are eligible can call (318) 626-0050, option 0, or use MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at the following locations and times:

Ambulatory Care Center – 1602 Kings Hwy, Shreveport

Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

St. Mary Medical Center – 915 Margaret Place, Shreveport

Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will I get to choose my vaccine?

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Ambulatory Care Center and St. Mary Medical Center are currently offering the Pfizer vaccination only.

Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.

The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.

Will I need a second dose?

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. You will automatically be scheduled for your second dose appointment at the same location three weeks following your first dose.

Who can get a vaccine?

Persons (16+) are eligible based on the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines can receive the Pfizer vaccine that will be administered at the Ambulatory Care Center and St. Mary Medical Center. For details please visit ldh.la.gov.

Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner LSU Health.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana.

We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.

Eligible community members can make an appointment online:

Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule.

Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu.

Appointments may also be made by calling (318) 626-0050, Option ‘0’ during business hours.