COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to East Texas residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Residents who live in certain parts of East Texas will soon have access to the coronavirus vaccine.

The Brookshires Pharmacy in Hallsville will have 144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for distribution by appointment on Friday, Jan. 8 at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Blvd. South.

The doses will be administered to those identified as phase 1A and phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If you meet the criteria, you can call either Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Hallsville at (903) 668-1409 or the Marshall Harrison County Health District (903) 938-8338.

Here’s what you need to do if you want the vaccine:

You must make an appointment for any vaccination, as only the person on the appointment list will get a vaccine.

You are asked to follow the signs, stay in your car, and bring your identification card or Social Security Card.

If you have a Medicare part B card or commercial insurance card, please have the card ready at the time of your appointment.

In addition, the Marshall Harrison County Health District has been allocated 100 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine to be administered on Monday, Jan. 11 by appointment only at the Health District office at 805 Lindsey Ave.

Vaccines will also be limited to those identified as phase 1A and phase 1B set forth by Texas DSHS. If you meet the criteria, call Marshall Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338 to schedule an appointment at their facility.

Vaccine supply is still limited, but new shipments will arrive in Texas weekly.

The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map shows the locations where vaccines have been sent. Texas DSHS will update the plan weekly after each new shipment of the Vaccine has been shipped.

Interested residents will need to call the provider to obtain information on their process for administering the Vaccine, hours of distribution, location, appointment schedules, and a waitlist if appropriate.

Vaccine reports have been limited to date, but the City of Marshall will communicate accurate and comprehensive information about future vaccine opportunities to our residents as it is received.

PHASE 1A: HEALTH CARE WORKERS DEFINITION

First Tier

Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other support staff like custodial staff, etc. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic, and/or rehabilitation services

Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials

Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

RESIDENTS OF LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Second Tier

Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics.

Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

PHASE 1B

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus