SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sisters With Voices won’t be performing as planned Saturday at Shreveport‘s Let the Good Times Roll Festival, thanks to a lingering case of coronavirus for Cheryl Gamble, otherwise known as Coko.

The R&B trio was set to perform Saturday night at Festival Plaza as part of the Juneteenth weekend event, but Coko confirmed to festival organizers in a video provided to KTAL/KMSS that they won’t be taking the stage.

“I still have COVID. I may not look like it, but COVID is still messin’ with me, y’all, and I’m annoyed. And unfortunately, that means that SWV will not be in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend due to me still having COVID.”

“I’m trying to take care of myself, just doing what I need to do to get better, so I’m hoping that COVID will be out of here really, really soon. But this weekend, SWV has to miss out. I’m hoping that once I get better, SWV will be able to return to Shreveport and put it down like we always do. So, I ask that you guys continue to keep praying for me. I hope that I will kick COVID’s **s soon. Really, really soon.”

Coko wrapped up her video message by urging her fans to stay safe and wear their masks.

“It’s very important, guys. Much love!”

Festival organizers Rho Omega and Friends say Freddie Jackson will perform in their place. See the rest of the lineup here. The Let The Good Times Roll Festival is marking its 35th year of celebrating music, art, culture, fashion, and unity in the African-American community.