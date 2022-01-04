COVID halts programs, meeting room use at Shreve Memorial Library branches

Effective immediately, all Shreve Memorial Library programs, including story times, movie screenings, workshops, classes, book signings, and after school programs, are canceled until further notice.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has canceled all programs and meeting room usage until further notice due to COVID-19.

The changes are effective immediately and include all SML programs including storytimes, movie screenings, workshops, classes, book signings, and after-school programs at all library branches.

The library says these precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of patrons and staff and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the library branches.

Library patrons may still access library branches throughout Caddo Parish for browsing and checkouts, computer access, reference help, Readers’ Advisory, printing and faxing services, and curbside pickup.

Additionally, the Wallette Branch, located at 363 Hearne Avenue, will be closed until further notice due to staffing shortages. Residents are encouraged to use other Shreve Memorial Library branches while the branch is closed.

Patrons are also encouraged to utilize Shreve Memorial Library’s E-Branch to access services such as Hoopla, Overdrive, Flipster, and Libby to download audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, and videos and to stream music. Library cardholders can also access the Louisiana state Library Database through the E-Branch for access to Homework Louisiana, Pronunciator, and other databases for school and career research.

All visitors to Shreve Memorial Library branches ages five and older must wear a face mask to enter, and face masks are required at all times while in the library branch.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours please visit www.shreve-lib.org.