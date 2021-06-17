COVID vaccine sites offered at Juneteenth festivities in Shreveport, Minden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Additional COVID vaccine sites will now be available to accommodate people attending Juneteenth weekend celebrations.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:

MONDAY – FRIDAY (June 14 – June 18)

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

– 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport (Former Chevyland dealership)

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

FRIDAY, June 18

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 East Texas St., Bossier City

– 8000 East Texas St., Bossier City 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SATURDAY, June 19

Let the Good Times Roll Festival – Festival Plaza Lane Chapel CME – 101 Crockett St., Shreveport

– Festival Plaza Lane Chapel CME – 101 Crockett St., Shreveport 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Valencia Park Juneteeth Celebration – 1800 Viking Dr., Shreveport

– 1800 Viking Dr., Shreveport 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Babbs Park – 708 Waterman St., Minden

– 708 Waterman St., Minden 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.