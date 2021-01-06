CPSB approves raises for essential positions

The Caddo Parish School Board approved raises on Wednesday for hard-to-fill essential positions. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board approved raises on Wednesday for hard-to-fill essential positions.

The pay increase will be retroactive to December 1, 2020 and would increase the hourly rate of pay from $7.25 to $10.00 per hour. It would apply to substitute paraprofessionals, substitute custodians, and substitute bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

Staff reviewed concerns regarding attracting and retaining substitute classified staff members in areas of critical shortage and looked at comparative salaries for similar positions throughout the region.

They determined that these positions are outlined as essential to district operations, as the school system works to maintain support services in response to the pandemic and know it’s imperative to sustain a dependable substitute pool, which can only be achieved with a competitive salary.

