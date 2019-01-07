CPSB member to hold meeting to discuss naming of BTW’s Auditorium

Families, friends and supporters of Booker T. Washington High School are invited to a special meeting to discuss the naming of the school’s auditorium.

Caddo Parish School Board Member Lloyd Thompson of District 3 will hold a public meeting to discuss the naming of BTW High School’s auditorium to Dr. Harry Blake Sr. Auditorium.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. at the school’s auditorium.

Thompson encourages everyone to attend and let their voices be heard whether they support or oppose the decision.

For more information about the meeting call 318-934-8036.