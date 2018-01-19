CPSB will vote on renewing charter for Magnolia

Next week the Caddo Parish School Board will decide the future of a Shreveport charter school.

Tuesday a vote will take place deciding whether or not to renew the charter for Magnolia School of Excellence.

The school has been open for four years. The renewal is for the elementary campus, which has an enrollment of 720 students.

The school’s performance score dropped to an F. Dr. Phillip Rozeman is on the Board of Trustees for the school and he says teachers are now working more with students before and after school to bring them up to grade level.

“It’s a choice for any student and any parent who believes that their children are not reaching their potential in their particular school. It’s an individual choice.”

He says students are also spending more time in tutoring, in small groups and are receiving more individualized instruction.

Dr. Rozeman adds they’ve made changes to the curriculum to keep up with the significant changes in standards and expectations set by the state.

The CPSB meeting starts Tuesday at 4:30pm.