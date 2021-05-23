CPSO: 1 dead, 1 injured, after hitting fallen tree in road from opposite sides

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead and a woman received minor injuries in two separate crashes at the same place early Sunday morning in north Caddo Parish.

Both vehicles hit a fallen tree this morning near Blanchard, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

At approximately 6:23 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was driving her Honda Civic southbound in the 5100 block of Blanchard Road (LA Hwy. 173) when she hit a large tree that had fallen across the road.

Immediately afterward, a northbound vehicle driven by a male crashed into the tree on the other side. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of the road were temporarily closed while the crash was investigated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Division and the tree was removed by the state highway department. Caddo Parish Fire District #1 also responded.