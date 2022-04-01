SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are in jail Friday after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they posted threats of violence targeting Byrd High School.

According to information released by CPSO, School Resource Officer Deputy Rufus Porter was notified about a post on a social media messaging app threatening a shooting at Byrd High School just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

CPSO detectives worked overnight to determine the source of the threat and concluded that the message came from a 16-year-old who attends another Shreveport high school.

Deputy Porter learned of another social media post threatening to “blow up” Byrd High School.

Detectives were able to trace the “blow up” post back to a 17-year-old student at Byrd.

Both teens were arrested for terrorizing and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center at noon Friday.