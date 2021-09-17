WATCH LIVE: Caddo superintendent news conference on fights at Southwood HS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo school district and law enforcement leaders are holding a virtual press conference with Superintendent Dr. Goree, Director of Security Roy Murry, and Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator to address recent incidents at Southwood High School this week.

The news conference is set to start at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Caddo deputies have arrested eight students following another fight Friday morning at Southwood High School.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out around 9:30 a.m. between two groups of girls ages 14 to 17. They were all arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

The students have also been suspended pending expulsion and released to their parents.

In a statement released by the Caddo School District this morning they responded to the recent violence.

Caddo Schools condemns any act of violence. This week our district saw violence from the community make its way onto a school campus. Caddo recognizes the surge of incidents at Southwood High School and as a result, there will be random searches and increased security. We thank our law enforcement partners from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for taking this matter seriously and increasing their presence at the high school. District level security has also been increased and will continue to support our schools in maintaining a safe learning environment.The individuals involved in any violent activities will continue to be held accountable by the Sheriff’s Office in accordance with state law. In addition, disciplinary action from the district will also be upheld. School is not the place for violence and we will do everything we can to ensure our schools are the quality learning environments every child deserves. Caddo Parish Public Schools

This comes after more than a dozen students were arrested Thursday for fighting on campus.

Due to security concerns, CPSO has sent several deputies to patrol the school grounds. That is in addition to the school board’s increased security.